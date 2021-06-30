Stephen Lang is Back in First Trailer for 'Don't Breathe 2' Horror Sequel

"It's not me you need to be scared of, little girl." Sony Pictures / Screen Gems has debuted the first official trailer for horror sequel Don't Breathe 2, following up the surprise hit horror Don't Breathe from 2016. This is yet another movie delayed from release last year, now set to open in theaters nationwide starting in August this summer. This one is set in the years following the initial deadly home invasion, where Norman Nordstrom lives in quiet solace until his past sins catch up to him. Stephen Lang returns as Nordstrom, with a cast including Brendan Sexton III, Madelyn Grace, Bobby Schofield, Rocci Williams, Steffan Rhodri, and Stephanie Arcila. This looks like it might just be an improvement over the original, getting even more brutal but sticking to the concept. And as always, Lang looks badass taking on everyone himself.

Here's the first official trailer for Rodo Sayagues's Don't Breathe 2, direct from Sony's YouTube:

Horror film Don't Breathe 2 is set in the years following the initial deadly home invasion, where Norman Nordstrom (Stephen Lang) lives in quiet solace until his past sins catch up to him. Don't Breathe 2 is directed by Uruguayan filmmaker Rodo Sayagues, making his feature directorial debut after co-producing the original film, and also work on the TV show "Calls" previously. Rodo Sayagues directs from a screenplay he also wrote with producer Fede Alvarez, director of the original film. It's also produced by Sam Raimi, Rodo Sayagues, and Rob Tapert. Screen Gems will release Sayagues' Don't Breathe 2 in theaters nationwide starting on August 13th, 2021 later this summer. First impression? Who's planning to watch this sequel?