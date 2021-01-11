Steve Zahn in Trailer for 'Cowboys' About a Father & Son on the Run

"You understood what we were doing!" Samuel Goldwyn Films has unveiled an official trailer for an indie drama titled Cowboys, from filmmaker Anna Kerrigan who both writes and directs. The originally premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last year, and it also played at a number of other virtual festivals throughout 2020. Cowboys, a modern day Western from director Anna Kerrigan, is a tale of rescue, family betrayal and a father and son on the run. A troubled but well-intentioned father who has recently separated from his wife runs off with his trans son into the Montana wilderness after his ex-wife's refusal to let their son live as his authentic self. The heartfelt indie drama stars Steve Zahn, along with Jillian Bell, Ann Dowd, Gary Farmer, Bob Stephenson, Chris Coy, John Reynolds, and Sasha Knight as Joe. Dang, this looks great! What a nice discovery - didn't know anything about this film before, it's certainly on my radar now.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Anna Kerrigan's Cowboys, direct from SGF's YouTube:

Steve Zahn stars as Troy, a troubled but well-intentioned father who has recently separated from his wife Sally (Jillian Bell). Aghast at Sally's refusal to let their trans son Joe (Sasha Knight) live as his authentic self, Troy runs off with Joe into the Montana wilderness. Meanwhile police detective (Ann Dowd) pursues them, but her resolve about the case is tested the more she learns about Joe's family. Cowboys is written and directed by American producer / filmmaker Anna Kerrigan, her second feature film after directing Five Days Gone previously, as well as a few shorts. Produced by Gigi Graff, Anna Kerrigan, Chris Parker, and Dylan Sellers. This initially premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last year. Goldwyn Films will release Kerrigan's Cowboys direct-to-VOD starting sometime in spring 2021. Stay tuned for exact date. Who's in?