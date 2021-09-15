Steven Spielberg's Vibrant Remake of 'West Side Story' Second Trailer

"If you go with him, no one will ever forgive you!" 20th Century Studios has debuted the second official trailer for the exciting new Steven Spielberg remake of the classic musical West Side Story. We also featured a Special Look preview during the summer. This was filmed back in 2019, and is now set for release in theaters (only) this December. The first trailer debuted earlier this year during the Oscars. An adaptation of the 1957 musical, West Side Story explores forbidden love and rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks, two teenage street gangs of different ethnic backgrounds. The story focuses on the love story between teens Tony, played by Ansel Elgort, and Maria, played by newcomer Rachel Zegler. The rest of the ensemble cast includes Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, Corey Stoll, Brian d'Arcy James, Curtiss Cook, and Rita Moreno. This looks splendid, I have to say! Kamiński capturing all the lights and all the colors of New York City. Looks like this might actually be the ravishing remake only Spielberg could deliver.

Here's the second official trailer (+ poster) for Steven Spielberg's West Side Story, direct from YouTube:

You can rewatch the Oscars teaser for Spielberg's West Side Story, or the official teaser here + Special Look.

Teenagers Tony (Ansel Elgort) and Maria (Rachel Zegler), despite having affiliations with rival street gangs, the Jets and Sharks, fall in love in 1950s New York City. An adaptation of the 1957 musical, West Side Story explores forbidden love and the rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks. West Side Story is directed by the one-and-only filmmaker Steven Spielberg, of the movies Jaws, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, the Indiana Jones movies, E.T., Empire of the Sun, Hook, the Jurassic Park movies, Schindler's List, Saving Private Ryan, A.I., Minority Report, War of the Worlds, Munich, War Horse, Lincoln, Bridge of Spies, The BFG, and Ready Player One previously. The screenplay is written by Tony Kushner, based on the musical by Arthur Laurents. Featuring music by Leonard Bernstein, and cinematography by Spielberg's usual DP Janusz Kamiński. 20th Century Studios will release Steven Spielberg's West Side Story in theaters nationwide starting on December 10th, 2021 this holiday season. Who's down for this? How does it look?