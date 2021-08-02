Strange Mosquitos in Official Trailer for 'Mosquito State' Horror Film

"Welcome to the world, little guy." Shudder has unveiled an official US trailer for an indie horror thriller called Mosquito State, which originally premiered at last year's Venice Film Festival. It also played at the Sitges Film Festival and Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, and will debut streaming on Shudder starting this month. Set in 2007, the film is about a Wall Street analyst living in his apartment overlooking Central Park who brings back some strange mosquitos which begin to swarm inside of his apartment. It's a "weird" psychological thriller about a Wall Street worker slowly breaking down. "Finding common ground between Franz Kafka, David Cronenberg & Mary Harron’s American Psycho, director-screenwriter Filip Jan Rymsza emerges with a new kind of body horror, set during a single week of an exquisitely rendered pre-crash 2007 replete with signs of sociopolitical and economic rot." Starring Beau Knapp, with Charlotte Vega, Jack Kesy, and Olivier Martinez. This looks very good. Not so much about scary bugs, but about rotten minds.

Here's the official US trailer (+ posters) for Filip Jan Rymsza's Mosquito State, direct from YouTube:

Isolated in his austere penthouse overlooking Central Park, the obsessive Wall Street data analyst Richard Boca (Beau Knapp) is seeing ominous patterns: His computer models are behaving erratically, as are the swarms of mosquitos breeding in his apartment, an infestation that attends his psychological meltdown. A hypnotic plunge into the fragile mentality of an individual who can see patterns long before the rest of us, Mosquito State adds a significant chapter to the subgenre of urban isolation. Mosquito State, also known as Komar in Polish, is directed by Polish producer / filmmaker Filip Jan Rymsza, director of the films Sandcastles and Dustclouds previously. The screenplay is written by Filip Jan Rymsza and Mario Zermeno. This premiered at the Venice Film Festival last year, and it also played at the Sitges Film Festival. Shudder will debut Mosquito State streaming on Shudder starting August 26th, 2021 coming up. Want to watch?