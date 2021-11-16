Student Athletes Strike in 'National Champions' Football Movie Trailer

"We gotta stick together on this, fellas." STX Films has unveiled the trailer for National Champions, an intriguing new football movie arriving in theaters this December. Unlike American Underdog (also out this fall), this one isn't so triumphant, as it tells the story of the student athlete strike. This movie follows a star quarterback, LeMarcus James plus teammate Emmett Sunday, who ignites a players strike hours before the biggest game of the year to fight for fair compensation, equality and respect for the student-athletes. With billions of dollars at risk and legacies on the line, the stakes could not be higher. Starring Stephen James as LeMarcus, Alexander Ludwig as Emmett, J.K. Simmons, Lil Rel Howery, Tim Blake Nelson, Andrew Bachelor, Jeffrey Donovan, David Koechner, Kristin Chenoweth, Timothy Olyphant, Uzo Aduba, and Tony Winters. It's kind of exciting to see a football movie that is not about the game, instead about how much money is involved and how (college) players don't make what they really deserve.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Ric Roman Waugh's National Champions, direct from YouTube:

Three days before the college football national championship game, star quarterback LeMarcus James (Stephan James) and teammate Emmett Sunday (Alexander Ludwig) ignite a player’s strike declaring they won’t compete until all student-athletes are fairly compensated. With billions of dollars at risk and legacies on the line, the stakes could not be higher. Now, with only hours until kickoff, the head coach (J.K. Simmons) and the various power brokers (Lil Rel Howery, Tim Blake Nelson, Andrew Bachelor, Jeffrey Donovan, David Koechner, Kristin Chenoweth, Timothy Olyphant, Uzo Aduba) must race against the clock to protect or destroy the prevailing collegiate athletics system. National Champions is directed by the American filmmaker / stuntman Ric Roman Waugh, director of the films In the Shadows, Felon, Snitch, Shot Caller, Angel Has Fallen, and Greenland previously. The screenplay is written by Adam Mervis. STX will debut National Champions in theaters nationwide on December 10th, 2021 this fall. Look any good?