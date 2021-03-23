Stunning Trailer for Brazilian Documentary 'Êxtase' About Anorexia

"She felt no time. All she could feel was ecstasy." An official trailer is available for an intriguing Brazilian documentary film titled Êxtase, which initially premiered at the CPH:DOX Film Festival last year. It's next playing at the MoMA Doc Fortnight event in NYC, running online now through April. The 75-minute doc marks the feature debut of Moara Passoni, who has associate produced Petra Costa's other doc films before this including: Elena, Olmo & the Seagull, The Edge of Democracy. Passoni's Êxtase (which just translates to Ecstasy in English) is an "elliptical essay portrait" of a young girl experience both rapture and torture starving herself as a way to find a place in a brutal uncertain world. Reviews say the film is an "imaginative, texturally rich imagery and staged sequences to produce a thoughtful and often troubling account of a young woman’s eating disorders, as lived from the inside." Music by David Lynch & Lykke Li. A philosophical doc.

Here's the new festival promo trailer (+ poster) for Moara Passoni's documentary Êxtase, from Vimeo:

Moara Passoni, the co-author and producer of Petra Costa's Oscar-nominated The Edge of Democracy, transmutes a young Brazilian woman’s experience of anorexia into images and thoughts of almost ecstatic beauty. Against the backdrop of political and social upheaval in 1990s Brazil, and interweaving memories of her own adolescence with those of other women, Passoni goes beyond pop-culture conventions and the sensationalizing of eating disorders to meditate on the dissolution and perfection of the self, the modernist architecture of Oscar Niemeyer's Brasilia, the meaning of Humpty Dumpty, as well as what she calls "the geometry of hunger." Êxtase is directed by Brazilian doc producer / filmmaker Moara Passoni, making her feature directorial debut after producing Petra Costa's other doc films (Elena, Olmo & the Seagull, The Edge of Democracy). This first premiered at the CPH:DOX Film Festival last year, and will next play at the MoMA Doc Fortnight virtual event. No other official release has been set yet. Visit the film's official website.