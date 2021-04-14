Suki Waterhouse in Trailer for Simon Barrett's New Horror 'Seance'

"If someone dies in a bad way, the energy imprints on the surroundings. If you're sensitive, you can pick up on it…" RLJE Films has released an official trailer for an indie horror film called Seance, marking the feature directorial debut of writer Simon Barrett (of You're Next, The Guest). Camille is the new girl at the prestigious Edelvine Academy for Girls. Soon after her arrival, six girls invite her to join them in a late-night ritual, calling forth the spirit of a dead former student who haunts their halls. But before morning, one of them is dead. This seems like a much darker, supernatural twist on The Craft, or maybe it's something else. Starring Suki Waterhouse, Madisen Beaty, Ella-Rae Smith, Inanna Sarkis, Seamus Patterson, and Marina Stephenson-Kerr. Hmmm. I was expecting this to look better than it does, it's not so scary.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Simon Barrett's Seance, direct from YouTube:

Camille Meadows is the new girl at the prestigious Edelvine Academy for Girls. Soon after her arrival, six girls invite her to join them in a late-night ritual, calling forth the spirit of a dead former student who reportedly haunts their halls. But before morning, one of the girls is dead, leaving the others wondering what they may have awakened. Seance is both written and directed by the American writer / filmmaker Simon Barrett, making his feature directorial debut after directing the "Tape 49" segment of V/H/S 2; he has previously written the scripts for many films including A Horrible Way to Die, You're Next, The Guest, Blair Witch, Temple. Produced by Russell Ackerman, Isaac Clements, Tomas Deckaj, & John Schoenfelder. RLJE Films will release Barrett's Seance in select theaters + on VOD starting May 21st this summer season.