Sultry First Trailer for Paul Verhoeven's Lesbian Nuns Film 'Benedetta'

"God has put this girl in your path." Pathe in France has unveiled the first full trailer for Paul Verhoeven's sultry film Benedetta, already infamously known as the "lesbian nuns" film. This was originally supposed to premiere at last year's Cannes Film Festival (before it was cancelled), but now rescheduled to premiere at this year's Cannes Film Festival instead (in July instead of May). The film is also already set to open in July in France, though no US release is set yet. A 15th-century nun at a convent in Tuscany, Italy suffers from disturbing religious and erotic visions. She is assisted by a companion, and the relationship between the two women develops into a romantic love affair. Belgian actress Virginie Efira stars as Benedetta Carlini, also with Daphne Patakia as Bartolomea, Charlotte Rampling, Lambert Wilson, Olivier Rabourdin, Hervé Pierre, Clotilde Courau, and Guilaine Londez. This intensely sultry trailer also comes with an eye-catching new poster - oh my! This looks amazing. Hilarious, but still, it's going to rock Cannes this July.

Here's the first international trailer (+ two posters) for Paul Verhoeven's Benedetta, direct from YouTube:

In the late 15th century, with the plague ravaging the land, Benedetta Carlini (Virginie Efira) joins the convent in Pescia, Tuscany, as a novice. Capable from an early age of performing miracles, Benedetta's impact on life in the community is immediate and momentous. She begins to suffer disturbing religious and erotic visions when she is assisted by a companion. Benedetta is directed by iconic Dutch filmmaker Paul Verhoeven, director of the films Any Special Way, Turkish Delight, Katie Tippel, Soldier of Orange, The 4th Man, Flesh+Blood, RoboCop, Total Recall, Basic Instinct, Showgirls, Starship Troopers, Hollow Man, Black Book, and Tricked, and most recently Elle (2016). The screenplay is written by Paul Verhoeven and David Birke, based on the book "Immodest Acts: The Life of a Lesbian Nun in Renaissance Italy" by Judith C. Brown. The film will premiere at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival this summer, and open in France this July. No US release date has been set yet - stay tuned for updates. First impression? Look good so far?