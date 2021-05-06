'Sunflowers' Doc Trailer Ponders the Mystery of Van Gogh's Paintings

"A revealing exhibition of triumph and tragedy." Exhibition On Screen has unveiled an official trailer for their latest art documentary offering, titled simply Sunflowers. The Exhibition On Screen series is about taking us closer into the art world and sharing new details with everyone watching these films in cinemas, without having to go a museum or gallery. This time they focus on the Sunflowers paitnings by the iconic Vincent Van Gogh. Director David Bickerstaff explains: "This cinematic journey brought the sunflowers series into sharper focus for me and revealed a new insight to the tragic circumstances that followed. […] Drama, struggle and a passion for life can be seen in every dash of paint in the Sunflower paintings. In my opinion, each one shows an honesty and a virtuosity that speaks to the enduring power of an extraordinary artist, who lived an extraordinary life." It features five of the famous Arles Sunflowers from collections in London, Philadelphia, Tokyo, Munich and Amsterdam. This looks mesmerizing and incredibly fascinating.

Here's the trailer (+ poster) for David Bickerstaff's Exhibition On Screen doc Sunflowers, from YouTube:

Working closely with the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, Sunflowers goes beyond a 'virtual exhibition', delving into the rich & complex stories behind each of the paintings to unveil mysteries of the sunflowers. What did the flowers mean to Van Gogh, and why do they resonate so much with audiences today? With a striking portrayal of the artist by actor Jamie de Courcey and fascinating insights from art historians, botanists and everything in between, the film offers a unique insight into Van Gogh's life and artwork. "It was such a joy to witness how unique each version of the Sunflowers really was, evidence of Van Gogh's exuberance for experimentation." Sunflowers is directed by acclaimed doc filmmaker David Bickerstaff, director of many art docs including Altenberg: The Little Pocket Mirror, Vincent Van Gogh - A New Way Of Seeing, Painting the Modern Garden: Monet to Matisse, Michelangelo Love and Death, Degas - Passion For Perfection, and Van Gogh & Japan previously. Exhibition On Screen will release Sunflowers in select UK cinemas starting June 8th. No US release is set yet. For more info + listings, visit their official website.