Sydney Sweeney & Justice Smith in Erotic Thriller 'The Voyeurs' Trailer

"I just wish we could hear what they're saying…" Amazon has unveiled an official trailer for a new erotic thriller titled The Voyeurs, launching streaming on Prime Video coming up next month. Director Michael Mohan is trying to bring back the "erotic thriller", which was more of a 90s trend than anything. Pippa and Thomas move into their dream apartment, they notice that their windows look directly into the apartment opposite - inviting them to witness the volatile relationship of the attractive couple across the street. But when they attempt to anonymously intercede in their lives, they unwittingly set in motion a chain of events that will lead to disaster. The film starring Sydney Sweeney, Justice Smith, Ben Hardy, and Natasha Liu Bordizzo. "Keep an eye out for your new obsession." This looks a bit cheesy, but I'm all for reigniting the erotic thriller genre with something campy that can wake people up with a bit of exciting sexual tension.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Michael Mohan's The Voyeurs, direct from Amazon's YouTube:

After moving into a beautiful loft apartment in Downtown Montreal, a young couple (Sydney Sweeney & Justice Smith), find themselves becoming increasingly interested in the sex life of their eccentric neighbors across the street (Ben Hardy & Natasha Liu Bordizzo). What starts out as an innocent curiosity slowly turns into an unhealthy obsession, after they discover that one of these neighbors is cheating on the other. Temptation and desire cause their lives to become tangled together in unexpected ways, leading to deadly consequences. Breathing new life into the forgotten genre of erotic thriller, The Voyeurs asks the question, "Is it okay to watch?" The Voyeurs is both written and directed by filmmaker Michael Mohan, director of the films One Too Many Mornings and Save the Date previously, as well as a few shorts. Produced by Greg Gilreath, Adam Hendricks. Amazon releases The Voyeurs streaming on Prime Video on September 10th.