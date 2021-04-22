Tahj Mowry is Afraid to Leave His Apartment in 'Welcome Matt' Trailer

"It's just not safe out there." Gravitas Ventures has debuted an official trailer for a very meta indie comedy called Welcome Matt, the feature directorial debut from filmmaker Leon Pierce Jr. The film is not only commentary on the process of making a film, but is also a story about staying home even though it doesn't reference or have any connection to the pandemic (or to lockdowns). Matt, a well known writer and director, suffers a traumatic experience on the verge of his big break, that leads to him becoming deathly afraid to go outside (due to agoraphobia). Therefore he decides to attempt to write, direct, and star in a feature film, all from his apartment. With the help of an in-home therapist, he makes an effort to overcome his fears. This stars Tahj Mowry (from "Baby Daddy" and other TV shows) as Matt, along with Deon Cole, Jazsmin Lewis-Kelley, Adriyan Rae, Dorien Wilson, G.G. Townson, and Aaron Grady. Looks like a fun one.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Leon Pierce Jr.'s Welcome Matt, from Gravitas' YouTube:

Matt (Tahj Mowry) is a twenty-something year old up-and-coming filmmaker that encounters a traumatic experience on the verge of his big break into the film industry. As a result of experiencing this incident, he finds himself developing agoraphobia and is now unable to leave his home. Feeling compelled to stay inside where he believes it to be safe, but still wanting to create art, he decides to write, direct and star in a feature film project that no one believes in! As a result of this, his girlfriend breaks up with him, he finds himself being broke and facing an eviction and his only saving grace is to take a movie deal to get back on his feet. But in order to do so, he must overcome his fear of going outside. So, with the help of an in-home therapist, Matt makes an effort to overcome his fears and go outside, in hopes of living a better and much more fulfilling life. Welcome Matt is both written and directed by filmmaker Leon Pierce Jr., making his feature directorial debut after a number of shorts previously. Produced by Jenna Cavelle, Jazsmin Lewis, and Leon Pierce Jr. Gravitas will release Welcome Matt in select theaters + on VOD starting on May 28th.