Taking the Russian Train North in 'Compartment No. 6' Official Trailer

"A toast! To your inner animal." Sony Pictures Classics has revealed the official US trailer for acclaimed Finnish-Russian film Compartment No. 6, also known as Hytti nro 6 in Finnish. This first premiered in competition at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, and it also played at the Telluride Film Festival this year. This is Finnish filmmaker Juho Kuosmanen's follow-up to his acclaimed Cannes 2016 hit film The Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Maki. As a train weaves its way up through Russia to the town of Murmansk, two strangers share a journey that will change their perspective on life. A woman spends her long ride and a tiny sleeping car with a Russian miner, and this strange and unusual unexpected encounter leads them to face the truth about their own yearning for human connection. Starring Seidi Haarla & Yuriy Borisov. "A real journey through Russia's society with two unforgettable characters… It is a generous homage to humanity, in all its contradictions." This one is on many Best of the Year lists and it's worth discovering when it opens in 2022.

Compartment No. 6 is produced by Jussi Rantamäki for Finland’s Aamu Film Company, and tells the story of a Finnish woman who escapes an enigmatic love affair in Moscow by boarding a train to the arctic port of Murmansk. Forced to share the long ride and a tiny sleeping car with a Russian miner, the unexpected encounter leads them to face the truth about their own yearning for human connection. Compartment Number 6 (No. 6), originally known as Hytti nro 6 in Finnish, is directed by the award-winning Finnish filmmaker Juho Kuosmanen, of the films The Painting Sellers and The Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Maki previously, as well as a number of shorts. The screenplay is by Andris Feldmanis, Juho Kuosmanen, and Livia Ulman; based on the novel by Rosa Liksom. This is premiering at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival playing in the Main Competition section. This first opened in October in Finland. Sony Classics will debut Kuosmanen's Compartment No. 6 in select US theaters starting on January 26th, 2022. Who's into this?