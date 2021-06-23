Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Novel Official Trailer

"Hollywood 1969… You shoulda been there!" Sony has released a brand new trailer for the novelization of Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. If you haven't heard about this, Tarantino also wrote a book, essentially turning the film's script into a novel. "Quentin Tarantino's long-awaited first work of fiction — at once hilarious, delicious, and brutal — is the always surprising, sometimes shocking new novel based on his Academy Award- winning film." Based on the original feature, the book has more scenes and more time spent with Rick and Cliff. Tarantino's tease: "In the movie, Cliff is a real enigma, you're kind of like, what's this guy's deal? And one of the things in the book is, there's these isolated chapters… It goes back in time to tell you about Cliff at this point in time." The film starred Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Al Pacino, Timothy Olyphant, Margaret Qualley, Kurt Russell, Rumer Willis, Scoot McNairy, Tim Roth, Damian Lewis. And this trailer even has a few scenes that were cut. Enjoy.

Set in 1969 Los Angeles, around the time of the Charles Manson murders, a television actor and his stunt double embark on an odyssey to make a name for themselves in the film industry. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is both written and directed by acclaimed American filmmaker Quentin Tarantino, director of the films Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction, Jackie Brown, Kill Bill: Vol. 1 & Vol. 2, part of Sin City, Grindhouse, Inglourious Basterds, Django Unchained, and The Hateful Eight previously. The film initially premiered at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival playing in the Main Competition section. Sony Pictures first released Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood in theaters in July of 2019 a few years ago. The film went on to win two Academy Awards in 2020 - for Best Production Design and Best Supporting Actor (Brad Pitt). The OUATIH novelization is available to order now via Amazon or via Bookshop.org. Who wants to read it?