Taya Valkyrie & Mair Mulroney in Trailer for 'Unchained' Fighting Film

"This is where you start your new life, or what's left of it…" Leomark Studios has unveiled an official trailer for an indie fighting action movie titled Unchained, made by a filmmaker known only as "Raphaello". To Rise You Must Be Willing to Fall. Ohh this looks so dumb. Full-tilt action thriller Unchained opens up the world of underground fighting this summer. An idealistic woman is kidnapped and forced to compete in an underground fight ring. Every night is a fight for her life as she plans to overthrow her captors and save the lives of many others doomed to the same endless cycle. The film features wrestling star "Taya Valkyrie" (real name Kira Hennigan), with Mair Mulroney as Aella, plus Eric Roberts, Maricris Lapaix, Roni Weissman, Kasarlina Wang, Svetlana Constantine, and Larry L Andrews. This looks like another of these supremely dull "look how cool fighting really is" films that we're seeing way too many of these days.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Raphaello's Unchained, direct from YouTube:

An idealistic woman (Mair Mulroney) is kidnapped and forced to compete in an underground fight ring. Every night is a fight for her life as she plans to overthrow her captors and save the lives of many others doomed to the same endless cycle. Unchained is directed by a mysterious editor / writer / filmmaker known as "Raphaello", director of the feature films Bloodbath - The Motion Picture, The Curse of Salem, Rogue Planet Gamma, The Reticent Eye, and Door Knob previously, as well as numerous other short films. The screenplay is co-written by John Bryan, Ilia Constantine, and Raphaello. It's produced by Janna Lowell and Raphaello. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Leomark Studios will release Raphaello's Unchained direct-to-VOD starting on July 2nd this summer. Anyone interested in this?