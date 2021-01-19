Taylor Takahashi & Taylour Paige in Trailer for Eddie Huang's 'Boogie'

"You don't wanna know what's going on in my house." Focus Features has unveiled an official trailer for an indie film titled Boogie, marking the feature directorial debut of famous restaurateur / chef / writer Eddie Huang. Focus is releasing this in theaters at the start of March, despite not hitting any film festivals first. Set in contemporary New York City, the film follows a Chinese-American basketball phenom who struggles to balance the expectations of his immigrant family with his own dreams of becoming a player for the NBA. Taylor Takahashi stars as Alfred "Boogie" Chin, who struggles to make a life as a very talented basketball player. The cast also includes Taylour Paige (from Zola), Pamelyn Chee, Mike Moh, Alexa Mareka, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Perry Yung, and Pop Smoke. No surprise, this looks damn good! An authentic story told by an authentic voice on the experience of being a part of America's "melting pot" culture. Enjoy.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Eddie Huang's Boogie, direct from Focus' YouTube:

From acclaimed writer, producer and restauranteur Eddie Huang comes his directorial debut Boogie, the coming-of-age story of Alfred "Boogie" Chin (Taylor Takahashi), a basketball phenom living in Queens, New York, who dreams of one day playing in the NBA. While his parents pressure him to focus on earning a scholarship to an elite college, Boogie must find a way to navigate a new girlfriend (Taylour Paige), high school, on-court rivals and the burden of familial expectation. Boogie is both written and directed by Taiwanese-American writer / producer / chef / entrepreneur Eddie Huang, making his feature directorial debut after making only one short film before this. It's produced by Josh Bratman, Josh McLaughlin, and Michael Tadross. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere. Focus Features will debut Huang's Boogie in select US theaters starting on March 5th, 2021 coming up soon. First impression? Who's down?