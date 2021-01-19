MOVIE TRAILERS

Taylor Takahashi & Taylour Paige in Trailer for Eddie Huang's 'Boogie'

by
January 19, 2021
Source: YouTube

Boogie Trailer

"You don't wanna know what's going on in my house." Focus Features has unveiled an official trailer for an indie film titled Boogie, marking the feature directorial debut of famous restaurateur / chef / writer Eddie Huang. Focus is releasing this in theaters at the start of March, despite not hitting any film festivals first. Set in contemporary New York City, the film follows a Chinese-American basketball phenom who struggles to balance the expectations of his immigrant family with his own dreams of becoming a player for the NBA. Taylor Takahashi stars as Alfred "Boogie" Chin, who struggles to make a life as a very talented basketball player. The cast also includes Taylour Paige (from Zola), Pamelyn Chee, Mike Moh, Alexa Mareka, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Perry Yung, and Pop Smoke. No surprise, this looks damn good! An authentic story told by an authentic voice on the experience of being a part of America's "melting pot" culture. Enjoy.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Eddie Huang's Boogie, direct from Focus' YouTube:

Boogie Poster

From acclaimed writer, producer and restauranteur Eddie Huang comes his directorial debut Boogie, the coming-of-age story of Alfred "Boogie" Chin (Taylor Takahashi), a basketball phenom living in Queens, New York, who dreams of one day playing in the NBA. While his parents pressure him to focus on earning a scholarship to an elite college, Boogie must find a way to navigate a new girlfriend (Taylour Paige), high school, on-court rivals and the burden of familial expectation. Boogie is both written and directed by Taiwanese-American writer / producer / chef / entrepreneur Eddie Huang, making his feature directorial debut after making only one short film before this. It's produced by Josh Bratman, Josh McLaughlin, and Michael Tadross. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere. Focus Features will debut Huang's Boogie in select US theaters starting on March 5th, 2021 coming up soon. First impression? Who's down?

Find more posts: Indies, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

VIEW MORE

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2019
1. Parasite
2. Last Black Man SF
3. The Lighthouse
4. Marriage Story
5. The Specials
6. Blinded by Light
7. Long Shot
8. Uncut Gems
9. For Sama
10. A Beautiful Day
Click Here for Thoughts

Adam's Top 10 - 2019
1. Parasite
2. Once Upon a Time
3. Avengers: Endgame
4. The Farewell
5. Knives Out
6. Rise of Skywalker
7. Peanut Butter Falcon
8. Little Women
9. 1917
10. The Irishman
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the latest posts only, follow this acct:

Add FS to your Feedly updates: click here