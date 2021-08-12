MOVIE TRAILERS

Teaser for Gritty Romance 'Hard Luck Love Song' About a Troubadour

August 12, 2021
Hard Luck Love Song Trailer

"A little out of place, a little out of tune…" Roadside Attractions has unveiled a teaser trailer for a film titled Hard Luck Love Song, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Justin Corsbie. This premiered at last year's Austin Film Festival, which seems like the perfect place for this kind of musician romance tale of ups and downs, and good and bad. At its core, the film is a modern day love story wrapped in a gritty, compelling character study. A romance about a charismatic but down-on-his-luck troubadour living out of cheap motels and making bad decisions. Based on the song "Just Like Old Times" by Todd Snider. The film stars Michael Dorman and Sophia Bush as the two lovers, plus Dermot Mulroney, Eric Roberts, Brian Sacca, Melora Walters, & RZA. It's exactly as described - with only 45 seconds of footage so far.

Here's the teaser trailer (+ poster) for Justin Corsbie's Hard Luck Love Song, from YouTube:

Hard Luck Love Song Poster

The story in Hard Luck Love Song is about Jesse (Michael Dorman), a charismatic but down on his luck troubadour who finds himself at an existential crossroads as bad choices catch up with him during an unexpected reunion with Carla (Sophia Bush), an old flame. The script is based on the song "Just Like Old Times" by the acclaimed Americana singer/songwriter Todd Snider. Hard Luck Love Song is directed by American filmmaker Justin Corsbie, making his narrative feature directorial debut after the doc Vegas Bound, some shorts, and other production work over the years. The screenplay is written by Craig Ugoretz and Justin Corsbie, based on the song "Just Like Old Times" by Todd Snider. This initially premiered at the 2020 Austin Film Festival last year. Roadside Attractions will release Corsbie's Hard Luck Love Song in select US theaters starting on October 15th, 2021 this fall. Look any good? Who wants to watch this one?

