Teaser for 'Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss' Doc About the Hip Hop Star

"A voice of that generation." HBO has unveiled an official trailer for the music documentary Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss, another one of the films featured in the Music Box selection from producer Bill Simmons. This is premiering at the 2021 AFI Fest this month, hence the first trailer now before it arrives on HBO in December. Formerly known as The Party Never End, this music history doc film provides an "intimate" look at the life of gone-too-soon hip hop star known as "Juice WRLD", whose real name was Jarad A. Higgins. A dynamic, real-time account of the Chicago native who was already heading for superstardom and streaming supremacy by the time he was 18 courtesy of his breakout hit "Lucid Dreams". He tragically passed away from a drug overdose in 2019 at the age of 21. This "Music Box" series on HBO has been delivering some of the best music docs in the past year, each one is as intriguing and worth watching as the other. Take a look.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Tommy Oliver's doc Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss, direct from YouTube:

HBO's documentary Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss is an intimate and often eye-opening exploration of the life and all-too-short career of wunderkind rapper Juice WRLD, told primarily though verité, his prolific music making, and his freestyles. A dynamic, real-time account of the Chicago native who was already heading for superstardom and streaming supremacy by the time he was 18 courtesy of his breakout hit, "Lucid Dreams," the film includes a wealth of never-before-seen footage, unreleased music, and dozens of industry interviews as it details Juice WRLD's struggles to navigate his meteoric rise to fame, his drug use, and mental health issues. Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss is directed by the American filmmaker Tommy Oliver, director of the doc 40 Years a Prisoner previously, as well as a producer and cinematographer. This is part of Bill Simmons' Music Box doc series for HBO. The film is premiering at the 2021 AFI Fest this fall. HBO will then debut Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss streaming on HBO Max starting December 16th, 2021.