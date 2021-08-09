Teaser for 'The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain' with Frankie Faison

"Help me! I need help!" Gravitas Ventures has unveiled an early teaser trailer for a film titled The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain, telling the real story of the killing of Kenneth Chamberlain Sr. This premiered at both the Oxford Film Festival and American Black Film Festival last year, and is releasing on VOD and in select theaters beginning September. Based on the true events that led to the death of Mr. Chamberlain, an elderly African American veteran with bipolar disorder, who was killed by police officers during what was supposed to be a routine wellness check. Starring Frankie Faison as Kenneth Chamberlain Sr., along with Steve O'Connell, Enrico Natale, Anika Noni Rose, and LaRoyce Hawkins. Another important story that needs to be told, as tragic as it is, because maybe we can learn some lessons from watching this. Maybe.

First teaser trailer (+ poster) for David Midell's The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain, on YouTube:

Based on the true story of the events that led to the death of Kenneth Chamberlain Sr, an elderly African American veteran with bipolar disorder, who was killed during a conflict with police officers who were dispatched to check on him. The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain is both written and directed by producer / filmmaker David Midell, director of the film NightLights previously, also a former therapist. Executive Produced by Morgan Freeman, Lori McCreary, Gary Lucchesi of Revelations Entertainment, Sharad Chib, Chris Paladino, and Milan Chakraborty. This initially premiered at the Oxford Film Festival and American Black Film Festival last year. Gravitas Ventures will release Midell's The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain in select US theaters + on VOD starting September 17th, 2021 coming soon. Who's interested in watching?