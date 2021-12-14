Teaser for 'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent' with Nicolas Cage

"I am so happy that you are here!!" Cage!! Lionsgate has finally debuted the first official teaser trailer for The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, the upcoming action comedy starring Nicolas Cage as … Nicolas Cage! Oh yeah. After all these years, he's finally getting his due. A cash-strapped Nicolas Cage agrees to make a paid appearance at a billionaire super fan's birthday party, but is really an informant for the CIA since the billionaire fan is a drug kingpin and gets cast in a Tarantino movie. He is forced to live up to his own legend, channeling his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones. Nicolas Cage (of course!! who else??) stars, along with Pedro Pascal, Neil Patrick Harris, Tiffany Haddish, Sharon Horgan, Jacob Scipio, and Joanna Bobin. I can't tell if it's a bad trailer or there's something else off, but this doesn't seem as wacky and wild as I was hoping. That said, I still love the concept and I hope it gives Cage a chance to redeem himself after all of these years (and all of the movies).

First teaser (+ poster) for Tom Gormican's The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, on YouTube:

Nicolas Cage stars as… Nick Cage in action-comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Creatively unfulfilled and facing financial ruin, the fictionalized version of Cage must accept a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a dangerous superfan (Pedro Pascal). Things take a wildly unexpected turn when Cage is recruited by a CIA operative (Tiffany Haddish) and forced to live up to his own legend, channeling his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones. With a career built for this very moment, the seminal award-winning actor takes on the role of a lifetime: Nick Cage. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is directed by the filmmaker Tom Gormican, of the film That Awkward Moment previously, and the creator of "Ghosted". The screenplay is written by Tom Gormican and Kevin Etten. This was originally supposed to open in early 2021. Lionsgate will release The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent in theaters exclusively starting April 22nd, 2022 next spring. First impression?