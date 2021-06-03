Teaser Trailer for Anthology Film 'The Year of the Everlasting Storm'

"The young leaves unfold, flushed with memories in the year of the everlasting storm." Yet another poetic collection of lockdown short films from talented directors (also see Netflix's Homemade). Get a first look at the trailer for an intriguing new pandemic anthology film titled The Year of the Everlasting Storm, made by the distributor Neon. This was just announced as part of the official selection at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival coming up next month in France, playing in the "Special Screenings" section. The anthology, or omnibus film, features seven segments made by a roster of incredibly talented international filmmakers. Jafar Panahi, Anthony Chen, Malik Vitthal, Laura Poitras, Dominga Sotomayor, Apichatpong Weerasethakul, David Lowery each shot personal segments during the pandemic. "The film chronicles this unprecedented moment in time, and is a true love letter to the power of cinema and its storytellers." I'm not the biggest fan of this, but I do enjoy that we get to see through the eyes of each one of these filmmakers.

First trailer (+ poster) for anthology The Year of the Everlasting Storm, direct from Neon's YouTube:

Featuring seven stories from seven auteurs from around the world, the film chronicles this unprecedented moment in time, and is a true love letter to the power of cinema and its storytellers. Neon produced and financed the film, described as a love letter to cinemas, and its storytellers. The Year of the Everlasting Storm features segments from acclaimed international filmmakers including: Jafar Panahi (The White Balloon, The Mirror, Crimson Gold, Offside, Closed Curtain, Taxi, 3 Faces), Anthony Chen (Ilo Ilo, Wet Season), Malik Vitthal (Imperial Dreams, Body Cam), Laura Poitras (Flag Wars, My Country My Country, The Oath, Citizenfour, Risk), Dominga Sotomayar (Thursday Till Sunday, Mar, Too Late to Die Young), David Lowery (St. Nick, Ain't Them Bodies Saints, Pete's Dragon, A Ghost Story, The Old Man & the Gun), and Apichatpong Weerasethakul (Tropical Malady, Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives, Cemetery of Splendor). Produced by Brad Becker-Parton, Jeff Deutchman, and Andrea Roa. The film will premiere at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival this year in the "Special Screenings" section. Neon will release the film sometime later in 2021 - stay tuned for more updates. For more info, visit their website.