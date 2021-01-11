MOVIE TRAILERS

Teaser Trailer for 'Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar' Buddy Comedy

by
January 11, 2021
Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar Trailer

"I wouldn't want to give away anything about the movie, though…" Lionsgate has debuted a teaser trailer for a buddy comedy titled Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, co-starring Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo, both of whom also co-wrote the screenplay. This was supposed to open in theaters last summer, but was delayed due to the pandemic. Instead of releasing it this summer, Lionsgate is now dropping it on PVOD for rental in February - for Valentine's Day. Lifelong friends Barb & Star embark on the adventure of a lifetime when they decide to leave their small Midwestern town for the first time… ever. Romance, friendship and a villain's evil plot… Hold onto your culottes! This looks wild. Also starring Jamie Dornan, Damon Wayans Jr., Fortune Feimster, Wendi McLeandon-Covey, Rose Abdoo, Vanessa Bayer, Phyllis Smith, and Kwame Patterson. This looks totally crazy in a good way! And what a fun teaser - we don't even get to see their faces! Kind of amazing. This is definitely going to be wacky, but I am down for it.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Josh Greenbaum's Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar, on YouTube:

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar Poster

Take a trip and break out of your shell with Barb and Star. From the gals who brought you Bridesmaids (co-stars and co-writers Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo) comes Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar. Lifelong friends Barb and Star embark on the adventure of a lifetime when they decide to leave their small Midwestern town for the first time… ever. Romance, friendship and a villain's evil plot. Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar is directed by American filmmaker Josh Greenbaum, making his first narrative feature film after directing lots of TV episodes ("New Girl", "Fresh Off the Boat") and short films previously, as well as a few docs. The screenplay is co-written by actors Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo. This was originally supposed to open in theaters in summer of 2020. Lionsgate will now release Greenbaum's Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar direct-to-PVOD for rental at home starting on February 12th this winter. Your thoughts?

