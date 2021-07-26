Teaser Trailer for Bill Simmons' 'Music Box' Doc Film Series on HBO

"One Sonic Series, Six Singular Films!" Time to open up the Music Box. HBO has unveiled a teaser trailer for a new collection of six documentary films debuting this fall on HBO called Music Box. Developed and produced by Bill Simmons, co-creator of the very popular 30 for 30 doc series on ESPN, this new Music Box series takes us back through music history with six distinct doc films. The first one already debuted this past weekend - Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage about the 90s music festival that turned into a complete disaster (watch the trailer here). There's five more films featured in the Music Box line-up, about: Alanis Morissette and her 1995 album Jagged Little Pill; rapper DMX and his "inner demons in the final years of his life"; beloved musician Kenny G and his musical brilliance; the untold story of disco master Robert Stigwood; and a look at the life of hip-hop star Juice WRLD. I'm always down for hearing crazy stories from the past, and digging into the lives of musicians to examine why they are so talented and so appealing.

Here's the first teaser trailer for HBO + Bill Simmons' doc series Music Box, direct from YouTube:

Music Box is a collection of documentary films created by Bill Simmons (Andre The Giant, Showbiz Kids) exploring pivotal moments in the music world. The first film in the series, Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage, tells the story of the troubled music festival Woodstock '99. Subsequent films in the Music Box series, each helmed by a different director, will start airing in late fall 2021 and include: Jagged - An intimate exploration of Alanis Morissette and her groundbreaking 1995 album Jagged Little Pill; directed by Alison Klayman. Untitled DMX doc - A film with rare access to the late rapper after his release from prison – a portrait of a man struggling with addiction, fame, and his inner demons in the final years of his life; directed by Christopher Frierson. Listening to Kenny G - An examination of the most popular instrumentalist of all time and why he is polarizing to so many; directed by Penny Lane. Mr. Saturday Night - The untold story of Robert Stigwood and how he amped the disco era; directed by John Maggio. And Untitled Juice WRLD doc - A film exploring how the late hip-hop star impacted a genre during his short life; directed by Tommy Oliver. Music Box series is a Ringer Films Production in association with Polygram Entertainment. HBO will debut each of these films throughout fall 2021 later this year. Who else is excited to watch these?