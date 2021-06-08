Teaser Trailer for Brazilian Director Alê Abreu's New Film 'Perlimps'

Time to meet Claé and Bruô. An early promo teaser trailer has debuted as a first look at the new animated film from the acclaimed Brazilian filmmaker Alê Abreu. You may recognize his name as he's the filmmaker behind the Oscar-nominated, outstanding, beloved animated film The Boy and the World (which was in my Top 10 of 2015). His new film is called Perlimps, another vibrant tale, this time about two "secret agents working for enemy kingdoms" named Claé and Bruô. "Lost in the Enchanted Forest, amid forgotten ruins, pyramids, gas mountains and floating-rock deserts, they discover they have the same mission: to save the Perlimps from the terrible Giants that have surrounded the forest." Sounds a bit like a Ghibli film. The first look was revealed by Cartoon Brew, where they have some additional photos and quotes from Abreu ahead of its Annecy Film Festival unveiling. This teaser doesn't have any footage of these two main characters yet, but you can see them in the images below. It's just nice to get a fresh first look at this new animation project.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Alê Abreu's Perlimps, direct from YouTube (via Cartoon Brew):

Claé & Bruô are secret agents working for enemy kingdoms. Lost in the Enchanted Forest, amid forgotten ruins, pyramids, gas mountains and floating-rock deserts, they discover they have the same mission: to save the Perlimps from the terrible Giants that have surrounded the forest. "Perlimps was born mainly from the idea of beings that come from another dimension: The Kingdom of Infinit, " Abreu explains via Cartoon Brew. "These beings arrive in a playful and magical place, the enchanted forest, before entering the real world. More than a geographical space, I think it is a place without time, an allusion to childhood." Perlimps is both written and directed by the award-winning Brazilian filmmaker Alê Abreu, director of the Oscar-nominated film The Boy and the World previously, as well as the film Garoto Cósmico. Produced by Buriti Filmes, and co-produced with Sony Pictures (Brazil), Globo Filmes, and Gloob. This is premiering as a "work-in-progress" at this year's Annecy Film Festival in France. Abreu's Perlimps is set for release starting in 2022 in Brazil. No US release has been announced yet - stay tuned for more. First impression? Curious?