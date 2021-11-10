Teaser Trailer for 'Downton Abbey: A New Era' Playing with 'Belfast'

Get your first look! Focus Features has announced that the very first teaser trailer for Downton Abbey: A New Era will be playing in front of screenings of the film Belfast, opening this weekend in select theaters in the US. A New Era is a continuation of the big screen cinematic Downton Abbey story, with the first film opening back in 2019 after an immensely successful TV series. This new film will see the Crawley family and Downton staff receiving a royal visit from the King and Queen of Great Britain. The ensemble cast features all the regulars returning again: Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Maggie Smith, Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, & Phyllis Logan; joined by Hugh Dancy, Nathalie Baye, Laura Haddock, and Dominic West. There's not too much to this opening teaser, just a reminder that this new one is coming soon, with the usual establishing shot of the grounds plus a look at all the characters.

Here's the teaser trailer teaser for Simon Curtis' Downton Abbey: A New Era, direct from YouTube:

Save the date, and spread the word! A follow-up to the 2019 feature film in which the Crawley family and the Downton staff received a royal visit from the King and Queen of Great Britain. Downton Abbey: A New Era is directed by British producer / filmmaker Simon Curtis, director of the films My Week with Marilyn, Woman in Gold, Goodbye Christopher Robin, and The Art of Racing in the Rain previously, as well as some TV work including "Cranford", "Freezing", and "Black Box". The screenplay is again written by Julian Fellowes, the creator and writer of the television series of the same name. Produced by Gareth Neame and Liz Trubridge. Focus Features will debut Downton Abbey: A New Era in theaters in the US starting on March 18th, 2022 early next year. First impression? Who's ready to return to Downton Abbey yet again?