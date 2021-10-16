Teaser Trailer for HBO's 'Peacemaker' Spin-Off Series with John Cena

Time to meet your friendly neighborhood Peacemaker! HBO has unveiled the teaser trailer for The Suicide Squad spin-off series about Peacemaker, first shown during the DC FanDome online event this weekend. While completing work on The Suicide Squad movie in August of last year, during a pandemic lockdown, writer and director James Gunn began writing a spin-off TV series centered on the origins of Peacemaker, portrayed by John Cena. "[He is] not an evil person, he's just a bad guy. He seems sort of irredeemable in the film. But I think that there's more to him. We didn't get a chance to know him [in The Suicide Squad] in the way we get to know some of the other characters. And so that's what the whole show is about." The cast includes Cena returning, along with Steve Agee, Danielle Brooks, Robert Patrick, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, & Chukwudi Iwuji, plus Lochlyn Munro, Annie Chang, Christopher Heyerdahl, Elizabeth Ludlow, Rizwan Manji, and Nhut Le as "Judomaster". Yeah this looks hilarious! Bring it on.

Here's the teaser trailer (+ posters) for James Gunn's Peacemaker series, direct from HBO's YouTube:

A new team and a new mission. All in the name of peace. The origin of the DC superhero so dedicated to world peace that he is prepared to use force of arms to achieve it. Peacemaker is a spin-off series for HBO created and written by American writer / filmmaker James Gunn, director of the movies Slither, Super, Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and this year's The Suicide Squad; he also wrote the screenplay for Zack Snyder's Dawn of the Dead and Greg McLean's The Belko Experiment. At least one episode is directed by filmmaker Brad Anderson (director of the movies Next Stop Wonderland, Happy Accidents, Session 9, The Machinist, Transsiberian, Vanishing on 7th Street, The Call, Stonehearst Asylum, Beirut, Fractured). Based on the Peacemaker character created by Joe Gill & Pat Boyette. Gunn said he initially came up with this idea "mostly for fun", but it became a real possibility after DC Films asked him if there was a character in The Suicide Squad that he'd like to make a spin-off series about. HBO will debut the Peacemaker series streaming on HBO starting January 13th, 2022 coming soon this winter. Who's down?