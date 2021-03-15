Teaser Trailer for Indian Political Comedy 'Mandela' with Yogi Babu

"Cutting and shaving." Y Not Studios has released a first look teaser trailer for an upcoming Indian comedy titled Mandela, the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Madonne Ashwin. This Tamil-language localized comedy is a commentary on politics in India, and very timely as satire about elections in the country. The film tells the story of a man who lands from overseas to vote in his tiny town, but is pulled up for suspicious identity. The name he gives to the authorities? Nelson Mandela. Ha. That explains the title! Early word is that the film, "will make you laugh, it will make you think. It will make you vote wisely…" Indian megastar Yogi Babu stars as Mr. "Mandela", along with Sangili Murugan, Sheela Rajkumar, and Kanna Ravi. I'm always happy to feature films from around the world, to get a taste of what cinema is like in different countries. To watch this teaser with English subtitles, click on the [cc] button on the YouTube embed below.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Madonne Ashwin's Mandela, direct from YouTube:

Translated description: It's a story of a constituency that will go into election mode soon and the parties are busy committing electoral fraud including vote-buying. Mandela lands from overseas in the midst of all that. Yogi Babu is summoned from abroad to vote fraudulently in the election. Authorities suspect him of naming Nelson Mandela. At another point, Yogi Babu, who had taken money from two candidates contesting the election, looked at Nota and jokingly said that there was a third person and that he would vote only if anyone paid. Mandela is both written and directed by Indian filmmaker Madonne Ashwin, making his feature directorial debut with this film. Produced by director Balaji Mohan and presented by Oynat Studios Sasikant and Open Window Productions. Mandela is set to open in India this summer. No other international release dates or premieres have been set yet. Stay tuned for updates. Anyone interested?