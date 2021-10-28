Teaser Trailer for 'Jeepers Creepers: Reborn' Monster Horror Reboot

"Jeepers!" Screen Media has unveiled an early teaser trailer for a horror movie debuting in 2022 - Jeepers Creepers: Reborn. After three films for the original series – the first Jeepers Creepers was in 2001, and Jeepers Creepers 3 came out in 2017 – they're throwing things out and rebooting this one. I know there are many films of the original film, and The Creeper is one mean mofo. But is this going to be any good? Forced to travel with her boyfriend to the Horror Hounds festival, Laine begins to experience premonitions about with the urban myth of "The Creeper". Laine believes that something supernatural has been summoned – and that she is at the center of it all. This new horror stars Sydney Craven as Laine, Imran Adams as her boyfriend Chase, plus Ocean Navarro, Matt Barkley, Alexander Halsall, Jodie McMullen, Georgia Goodman, & Jarreau Benjamin. From the director of the two Iron Sky films. Next year, Evil is Reborn.

Here's the first teaser (+ poster) for Timo Vuorensola's Jeepers Creepers: Reborn, from YouTube:

Chase and Laine head out to the "Horror Hound" festival where Laine begins to experience unexplained premonitions and disturbing visions associated with The Creeper and the town's past. As the festival gets underway and the blood-soaked entertainment builds to a frenzy, Laine believes that something unearthly has been summoned for the first time in 23 years and that she is at the center of it. Jeepers Creepers: Reborn is directed by Finnish filmmaker Timo Vuorensola, director of the two Iron Sky and Iron Sky: The Coming Race previously, as well as a few other videos. The screenplay is written by Sean-Michael Argo. Produced by Jake Seal and Michael Ohoven. Screen Media Films will debut Vuorensola's Jeepers Creepers: Reborn movie sometime in 2022 - stay tuned for an exact date. Who's excited to see more from this series?