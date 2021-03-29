Teaser Trailer for Matthew Heineman's Pandemic Doc 'The First Wave'

National Geographic + Neon have revealed the first teaser trailer for The First Wave, a new documentary about the COVID-19 pandemic, filmed in New York City by director Matthew Heineman executive produced by Alex Gibney. The First Wave spotlights the heroes at the epicenter of COVID-19 as they fight one of the greatest threats the world has ever faced. It also spotlights the unequal toll of the coronavirus, which from the beginning disproportionately impacted people of color and the economically-disadvantaged. Heineman embedded with medical workers at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens, capturing the terrible impact of the pandemic from March through June 2020. "As we battle through the pandemic," comments NatGeo's Carolyn Bernstein, EVP Global Scripted Content & Doc Films, "we hope Matt's powerful, deeply humanistic film will serve as a historical record of our collective struggle against seemingly insurmountable odds & also provide some much-needed catharsis as we start to feel a little more hopeful about the future."

Here's the first teaser trailer for Matthew Heineman's documentary The First Wave, direct from YouTube:

A documentary following nurses, doctors, and administrators as they respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. From National Geographic Documentary Films and Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Matthew Heineman comes The First Wave. The documentary film spotlights the everyday heroes at the epicenter of COVID-19 in America as they come together to fight one of the greatest threats the world has ever encountered. The First Wave is directed by the Oscar-nominated American doc filmmaker Matthew Heineman, director of the doc films Our Time, Escape Fire, Cartel Land, City of Ghosts, and The Boy from Medellín previously, as well as the feature A Private War and the doc series Tiger for HBO. Produced by Matthew Heineman, Jenna Millman, and Leslie Norville. The vérité-style doc film, from Participant and Heineman's Our Time Projects, will be released in theaters by Neon later this year, followed by a worldwide premiere on National Geographic. No release date has been set yet - stay tuned for more updates. Thoughts?