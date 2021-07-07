Teaser Trailer for Mesmerizing 'Masking Threshold' Existential Horror

"Try as we may to make a silence, we cannot." An early teaser trailer has debuted for an intriguing, strange horror film project called Masking Threshold - which is a strange title for a horror film but it's also quite a unique title and that makes me happy to see. Made by Austrian filmmaker Johannes Grenzfurthner, the film is described as "a surreal study of dread" about an IT worker performing experiments in his home lab. "Masking Threshold is a film about a suffering, stubborn person whose worldview and beliefs are turned on their head, whose dogmas come out against the world and himself…. It includes the urge for control, the reactionary fear of regression and decay and an almost Lovecraftian terror of contamination." The film stars Ethan Haslam, Katharina Rose, Ishan Raval, Kudra Owens, and David Fine. This trailer contains mostly close-up shots; but along with the poster art, I'm very curious to see more of this. Take a look below.

First teaser trailer (+ poster) for Johannes Grenzfurthner's Masking Threshold, on YouTube (via Rue):

"A surreal study of dread." Conducting a series of experiments in his own makeshift home-lab, a skeptic IT worker tries to cure his harrowing hearing impairment. But where will his research lead him? Masking Threshold combines a chamber play, a scientific procedural, an unpacking video, and also a DIY YouTube channel while suggesting endless vistas of existential pain and decay. Glimpse the world of the nameless protagonist in this eldritch tale, which is by no means for the faint of heart. Masking Threshold is directed by Austrian filmmaker Johannes Grenzfurthner, director of the films Kiki and Bubu: Rated R Us and Glossary of Broken Dreams, as well as many other short films and genre projects. The screenplay is written by Johannes Grenzfurthner and Samantha Lienhard. No official release dates have been set yet - stay tuned for updates. For more info on the project from the director, visit Rue Morgue. Who's interested in this one?