Teaser Trailer for Meta Comedy 'The Nowhere Inn' with St. Vincent

"A small part of me was starting to second guess myself." IFC Films has unveiled the first teaser trailer for The Nowhere Inn, a strange meta comedy mockumentary creation from filmmaker Bill Benz. This initially premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival last year, and also played at the Outfest Film Festival later in the year. The singer known as St. Vincent sets out to make a documentary about her music, but when she hires a close friend to direct, notions of reality, identity, and authenticity grow increasingly distorted and bizarre. Starring Annie Clark, aka "St. Vincent", and Carrie Brownstein, with Ezra Buzzington, Toko Yasuda, Chris Aquilino, Drew Connick. This looks exceptionally strange and alluring; a touch of David Lynch and a dash of Christopher Guest. Sundance says it's "a funny metacritique of fame that relishes the power of reinvention while calling out our incessant demand for entertainment over authenticity." Radical.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Bill Benz's The Nowhere Inn, direct from IFC's YouTube:

From real-life friends Annie Clark (also known as Grammy award-winning recording and touring artist St. Vincent) and Carrie Brownstein (Portlandia, Sleater-Kinney) comes the metafictional account of two creative forces banding together to make a documentary about St. Vincent’s music, touring life, and on-stage persona. But they quickly discover unpredictable forces lurking within subject and filmmaker that threaten to derail the friendship, the project, and the duo’s creative lives. The Nowhere Inn is directed by editor / filmmaker Bill Benz, his second feature film after co-directing Wolf at the Door previously, as well as short films and some music videos. The screenplay is by Carrie Brownstein & St. Vincent. This originally premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival last year. IFC Films will release Benz's The Nowhere Inn in select US theaters + on VOD starting September 17th, 2021 later this year. Excited? Confused? Curious?