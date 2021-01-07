Teaser Trailer for Rise & Fall Story HBO Doc 'The Lady And The Dale'

"My biggest problem will be keeping up with demand." HBO has revealed the first teaser trailer for a new documentary titled The Lady And The Dale, produced by Mark and Jay Duplass. The doc is launching as a 4-episode series at the end of the month streaming on HBO Max. The Lady And The Dale explores the story of mysterious entrepreneur Elizabeth Carmichael, a trans woman who rose to prominence when she released a fuel-efficient three-wheeled vehicle during the 1970s gas crisis. The series dives deep into the rise & fall of Liz's extraordinary life through fraud, family, identity and the pitfalls of the American Dream. This seems like a fascinating story with some crazy twists and turns. I've never heard of this before, and I'm very curious to see what went wrong. Always up for these too-crazy-to-be-true-but-it-is-all-true documentaries.

Here's the first teaser trailer for HBO's doc The Lady And The Dale, direct from HBO's YouTube:

From zero to unbelievable. The Lady And The Dale docu mini-series unravels the extraordinary story of automotive entrepreneur Elizabeth Carmichael. From Emmy-winning producers Mark and Jay Duplass, the film traces the story of Elizabeth Carmichael, a larger-than-life entrepreneur who rose to prominence during the 1970s gas crisis with her promotion of a fuel-efficient, three-wheeled vehicle known as the Dale. As she wins over major carmakers and investors, a web of mystery unfolds regarding the car's technology and Carmichael’s surprising past. A portrait of an extraordinary entrepreneur's rise and eventual fall, the series explores a one-of-a-kind story of fraud, family, and identity. The Lady & The Dale is directed by filmmakers Nick Cammilleri & Zackary Drucker, both making their feature directorial debut with this project after numerous short films and other production work previously. HBO will release The Lady And The Dale as a 4-episode mini-series streaming on HBO Max starting on January 31st this month. Curious?