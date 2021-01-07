MOVIE TRAILERS

Teaser Trailer for Rise & Fall Story HBO Doc 'The Lady And The Dale'

by
January 7, 2021
The Lady And The Dale Trailer

"My biggest problem will be keeping up with demand." HBO has revealed the first teaser trailer for a new documentary titled The Lady And The Dale, produced by Mark and Jay Duplass. The doc is launching as a 4-episode series at the end of the month streaming on HBO Max. The Lady And The Dale explores the story of mysterious entrepreneur Elizabeth Carmichael, a trans woman who rose to prominence when she released a fuel-efficient three-wheeled vehicle during the 1970s gas crisis. The series dives deep into the rise & fall of Liz's extraordinary life through fraud, family, identity and the pitfalls of the American Dream. This seems like a fascinating story with some crazy twists and turns. I've never heard of this before, and I'm very curious to see what went wrong. Always up for these too-crazy-to-be-true-but-it-is-all-true documentaries.

Here's the first teaser trailer for HBO's doc The Lady And The Dale, direct from HBO's YouTube:

The Lady And The Dale Poster

From zero to unbelievable. The Lady And The Dale docu mini-series unravels the extraordinary story of automotive entrepreneur Elizabeth Carmichael. From Emmy-winning producers Mark and Jay Duplass, the film traces the story of Elizabeth Carmichael, a larger-than-life entrepreneur who rose to prominence during the 1970s gas crisis with her promotion of a fuel-efficient, three-wheeled vehicle known as the Dale. As she wins over major carmakers and investors, a web of mystery unfolds regarding the car's technology and Carmichael’s surprising past. A portrait of an extraordinary entrepreneur's rise and eventual fall, the series explores a one-of-a-kind story of fraud, family, and identity. The Lady & The Dale is directed by filmmakers Nick Cammilleri & Zackary Drucker, both making their feature directorial debut with this project after numerous short films and other production work previously. HBO will release The Lady And The Dale as a 4-episode mini-series streaming on HBO Max starting on January 31st this month. Curious?

