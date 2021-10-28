Teaser Trailer for Romantic Comedy 'Through My Window' from Spain

"You think I don't know about your obsession with me?" Netflix has debuted a teaser trailer for a steamy romantic comedy film from Spain titled Through My Window, originally known as A Través de mi Ventana in Spanish. Adapted from the novel by Ariana Godoy, and arriving on Netflix in February (just in time for Valentine's Day). A woman who is madly in love with her mysterious neighbor resolves to make him fall in love with her. The film features characters with godly names like Ares and Apolo and Artemis, though the lead woman is named Raquel. Clara Galle and Julio Peña star as the two extremely attractive lovers, along with Pilar Castro, Hugo Arbues, Eric Masip, Natalia Azahara, and Lucía de la Puerta. Some intensely sultry footage in this short teaser. So maybe he really is a god? "Who's laughing now, Greek god?"

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Marçal Forés's Through My Window, direct from YouTube:

Raquel (Clara Galle) has had a longtime crush on her hot neighbor, Ares (Julio Peña), whom she secretly watches but has never spoken to. Can she make Ares fall in love with her? Through My Window, originally known as A Través de mi Ventana in Spanish, is both written and directed by Catalan filmmaker Marçal Forés, director of the films Animals and Everlasting Love previously, as well as a number of short films. The screenplay is adapted from the novel written by Ariana Godoy. Produced by Adrián Guerra and Núria Valls. Netflix releases Forés's Through My Window film streaming starting February 4th, 2022 next year.