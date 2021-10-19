Teaser Trailer for Sorkin's 'Being the Ricardos' with Nicole Kidman

"I get paid a fortune to do exactly what I love doing." "And they get their money's worth!" Amazon Prime has unveiled the first look teaser for Being the Ricardos, the latest film writtena nd directed by Aaron Sorkin following his other two features - Molly's Game and The Trial of the Chicago 7. This time he's pulling a Steve Jobs but for classic TV show "I Love Lucy" instead. The film follows Lucy and Desi (Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz) as they face a crisis that could end their careers and another that could end their marriage. It takes place over one week during the production of the show, despite this teaser talking about how she has to "kill" for 36 weeks in a row. Nicole Kidman stars as Lucille Ball, with Javier Bardem as Desi Arnaz, with a fabulous cast including J.K. Simmons, Jake Lacy, Nina Arianda, Alia Shawkat, Linda Lavin, Clark Gregg, and Tony Hale as Jess Oppenheimer. An intriguing choice to not actually show Kidman as Lucy in this teaser - I guess they'll save that big reveal for the full trailer sometime soon. Take a look below.

Here's the first look teaser (+ poster) for Aaron Sorkin's Being the Ricardos, from YouTube:

The movie takes place over the course of a week during production of I Love Lucy, which sees Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz encounter a crisis that could jeopardize their careers and marriage. Being the Ricardos, also known as Lucy and Desi, is both written and directed by Oscar-winning American writer / filmmaker Aaron Sorkin, director of the films Molly's Game and The Trial of the Chicago 7 previously. He's also the writer of scripts for A Few Good Men, Charlie Wilson's War, The Social Network, Moneyball, and Steve Jobs. Produced by Todd Black, Jenna Block, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch, Desi Arnaz Jr. & Lucie Arnaz. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Amazon will debut Sorkin's Being the Ricardos in select US theaters this fall, then on Prime Video starting on December 21st. First impression?