Teaser Trailer for Strange Eco-Horror 'Gaia' Film Premiering at SXSW

"All you know is excess… and devouring and more, and more!" A festival promo teaser trailer has debuted for an eerie, mysterious eco horror fantasy film titled Gaia from South African filmmaker Jaco Bouwer. This is premiering this month in the Midnighters category at the SXSW Film Festival. In the depths of an ancient forest, something has been growing. Something older than humanity itself, and perhaps greater too. When a park ranger discovers a strange man and his son living wild, she stumbles onto a secret that is about to change the world. The film stars Monique Rockman, Carel Nel, Anthony Oseyemi, and Alex Van Dyk. This is an instant "wow" teaser, which is exactly what this film needs because it's not easy to get people interested without seeing this footage. And it's veryyyyy cool, I am more than curious about this now. I have no idea what's going on but I love the context and the crazy mushroom growth and everything else in here.

Here's the first festival teaser trailer (+ poster art) for Jaco Bouwer's Gaia, direct from YouTube:

On a surveillance mission in a primordial forest, a park ranger encounters two survivalists following a post-apocalyptic lifestyle. The boy and his philosophical father seem to have their own religion, and a mysterious relationship to nature. There are many suspicious aspects to their existence, but when the cabin is attacked by strange, post-human beings one night, she learns that there is a greater threat in this emergent wilderness. GAIA is an ecological horror fantasy which engages the burning issues of our time. Gaia is directed by up-and-coming South African filmmaker Jaco Bouwer, director of the films Balbesit: 'n Studie in Stemme and Rage previously, as well as lots of TV work including "4 Mure", "Die Spreeus", "Dwaalster". The screenplay is written by Tertius Kapp, who also produced the film with Jorrie van der Walt and Jaco Bouwer. This is premiering at the SXSW Film Festival this month in the Midnighters category. No other release dates are set yet - stay tuned for updates + reviews. First impression? Who's intrigued by this?