Ted Bundy Interviewed in 'No Man of God' Trailer Starring Elijah Wood

"There are a lot of myths and misunderstandings about me…" RLJE Films has debuted an official trailer for a chilling film titled No Man of God, from filmmaker Amber Sealey, and with a script written by C. Robert Cargill (formerly known as the blogger Massawyrm). This just premiered at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival, and arrives in theaters and on VOD starting in August. Another film about Ted Bundy and his twisted ways. In 1980, Bundy was sentenced to death by electrocution. In the years that followed, he agreed to disclose all the details of his crimes, but only to one man. No Man of God is based on the true story of the strange and complicated relationship that developed between FBI agent Bill Hagmaier and an incarcerated Ted Bundy in the years leading to Bundy's execution. Starring Elijah Wood as Bill Hagmaier, and Luke Kirby as Ted Bundy, with Aleksa Palladino and Robert Patrick. It looks like a very compelling and disquieting film.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Amber Sealey's No Man of God, direct from YouTube:

In 1980, Ted Bundy was sentenced to death. In the years that followed, he agreed to disclose the details of his crimes, but only to one man. During the early days of the agency’s criminal profiling unit, FBI analyst Bill Hagmaier met with the incarcerated Ted Bundy in the hopes of understanding the psychology of the serial killer and providing closure for the victim’s families. As Hagmaier delves into Bundy’s dark and twisted mind, a strange and complicated relationship develops that neither man expected. Based on actual transcripts of interviews between FBI analyst Bill Hagmaier and the incarcerated Ted Bundy. No Man of God is directed by American actress / filmmaker Amber Sealey, director of the films A Plus D, How to Cheat, and No Light & No Land Anywhere previously. The screenplay is written by C. Robert Cargill (of Sinister, Sinister 2, Doctor Strange). This just premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival this year. RLJE Films will debut No Man of God in select US theaters + on VOD starting August 27th, 2021 later this summer.