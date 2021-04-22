Temuera Morrison Fights Back in Sci-Fi 'Occupation: Rainfall' Trailer

"Bring the rain." Signature Entertainment in the UK has unveiled the official UK trailer for an Australian sci-fi action thriller titled Occupation: Rainfall, from filmmaker Luke Sparke. Two years after aliens land on Earth, survivors from Sydney, Australia, fight in a desperate war as the number of casualties continue to grow. It's described as "Avatar meets Star Wars meets Independence Day," which is a hell of a marketing pitch for a film that definitely won't live up to any of those (sorry not sorry). From the VFX team behind The Last Jedi and Blade Runner 2049, Sparke's Occupation: Rainfall is a new "sci-fi action epic with an all star cast." Temuera Morrison co-stars with Ken Jeong, Jet Tranter, Dan Ewing, Lawrence Makoare, Daniel Gillies, Dena Kaplan, and Jason Isaacs. This does have some massive VFX sequences, which is quite impressive, but the mash-up of unoriginal sci-fi ideas seems to be its biggest drawback. Check this out.

Here's the official UK trailer (+ poster) for Luke Sparke's Occupation: Rainfall, direct from YouTube:

After an intergalactic invasion of Earth, where survivors are fighting back in a desperate ground war, the resistance uncover a plot that could see the war come to a decisive end for mankind. With the alien invaders hell-bent on making Earth their new home, the race is on to save the planet. Occupation Rainfall Is an explosive sci-fi extravaganza that grips from start to thrilling finish. Occupation: Rainfall is both written and directed by Australian producer / filmmaker Luke Sparke, director of the films Red Billabong and Occupation previously, plus some costume design work. It's produced by Carly Imrie & Carmel Imrie. This premiered at Monster Fest in Australia last fall, and it opened in Australia earlier this year. Signature Ent. will release Occupation: Rainfall in UK cinemas + on VOD starting July 9th. No US release is set yet.