Temuera Morrison & Ming-Na Wen in 'The Book of Boba Fett' Trailer

"Jabba ruled with fear, I intend to rule with respect." Disney has debuted a full official trialer for the next Star Wars series stremaing on Disney+, this one titled The Book of Boba Fett. It continues the story from the very end of The Mandalorian: Season 2, with the re-introduction of everyone's favorite bounty hunter - Boba Fett. New Zealand actor Temuera Morrison returns to star as Boba Fett - he was also in the Star Wars prequel movies as Jango Fett. Macau actor Ming-Na Wen also returns from The Mandalorian series as Fennec Shand. No other cast has been revealed yet, but I am sure there will be many surprises, as they always bring in some exciting talent for these series. After the success of Mandalorian, everyone has been expecting them to bring back Boba and now he gets his own story - facing off against old mobsters. I'm very curious to see what kind of stories they will tell with him, as this seems mostly set on Tatooine. Check it out.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Lucasfilm's The Book of Boba Fett, direct from YouTube:

The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate. The Book of Boba Fett series will feature episodes directed by filmmakers Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Robert Rodriguez. In addition to them, Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson are the executive producers. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer. Disney will release Lucasfilm's The Book of Boba Fett series streaming on Disney+ starting December 29th, 2021 this fall. Look any good? Who's in?