Terrifying First Teaser Trailer for Neill Blomkamp's Horror 'Demonic'

"Don't be scared." WHOA! This looks insanely frightening! IFC Midnight has revealed the first teaser trailer for a new horror film titled Demonic, made by sci-fi filmmaker Neill Blomkamp branching into horror. He made this film quietly last year, taking friends and a small crew up into the Canadian forest during the pandemic summer. Aside from a few hints here & there, not much is known about it - or what happens in it. The short synopsis only says: A young woman unleashes terrifying demons when supernatural forces at the root of a decades-old rift between mother & daughter are ruthlessly revealed. The film stars Carly Pope, Chris William Martin, and Michael Rogers. This first teaser has so many "holy shit!" shots in it, frrom the creepy hand at the door, to the strange people in the woods. And the weird video game world?! What is going on here! This looks like THE horror event of the summer! Seriously. Bring on the demons, Blomkamp.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Neill Blomkamp's Demonic, direct from YouTube:

You can also still see the behind-the-scenes teaser for Demonic here, for another tiny glimpse.

A young woman unleashes terrifying demons when supernatural forces at the root of a decades old rift between mother and daughter are ruthlessly revealed in this horror-thriller. Demonic is directed by South African filmmaker Neill Blomkamp, now based in Vancouver, director of the films District 9, Elysium, and Chappie previously, as well as the founder of Oats Studios and other various projects. Produced by Mike Blomkamp and Neil Blomkamp. Explaining the origins of the project (via EW.com): "Living out here in this slightly more rural area I was thinking we should self-finance something so that we could make something cool. For a long time, I've been really interested in films like Paranormal Activity, and lower budget stuff that is pretty terrifying, and so we just started working on this concept." IFC Midnight will release Neill Blomkamp's Demonic in select US theaters on August 20th, then on VOD starting August 27th. Curious?