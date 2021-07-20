The Boys Are Back for One Final Crusade in 'Jackass Forever' Trailer

"When was the last time you got together with old friends to laugh your assess off?" Paramount Pics has debuted the first official trailer for Jackass Forever, the fourth and supposedly final movie in the Jackass series. The original show launched in 2000, but the first movie didn't debut until 2002 and they're still here 20 years later. Celebrate the joy of being back together with your best friends and a perfectly executed shot to the dingdong, the original jackass crew return for another round of hilarious, wildly absurd, and often dangerous displays of comedy with a little help from some exciting new cast. The film stars all the Jackass regulars like: Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Jason "Wee Man" Acuña, Preston Lacy, Ehren McGhehey, and Dave England; alongside some new members: Sean "Poopies" McInerney, Jasper Dolphin, and Zach Holmes. Plus more guest stars like Spike Jonze, Shaquille O'Neal, Post Malone, and Tyler the Creator. It's good to be back with ol' friends? This does look hilariously… painful.

Here's the first official trailer (+ posters) for Jeff Tremaine's Jackass Forever, direct from YouTube:

After ten years, the Jackass crew is back for their final crusade. The entire cast from the previous movies returns for the fourth movie, with the exception of Ryan Dunn, passed away in 2011, and Bam Margera who was fired from the production in February 2021. Jackass Forever, also known as Jackass 4, is once again directed by American filmmaker / comedian Jeff Tremaine, director of the three previous Jackass movies, and also director of Bad Grandpa and The Dirt, plus lots of TV shows and other projects. Featuring comedy "concepts" by Jason 'Wee Man' Acuña, Dave England, Spike Jonze, Johnny Knoxville, Preston Lacy, Bam Margera, Ehren McGhehey, Chris Pontius, Steve-O, and Jeff Tremaine. Paramount will debut Jackass Forever in theaters nationwide starting October 22nd, 2021 this fall. Who's into this? Is it wild enough?