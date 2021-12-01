The Dirty Side of the NYPD - 'A Cops and Robbers Story' Doc Trailer

"A story the NYPD doesn’t want you to see." Greenwich Ent. has debuted an official trailer for A Cops and Robbers Story, a searing documentary film from Romanian filmmaker Ilinca Calugareanu. This originally premiered at the 2020 DOC NYC Film Festival last year, and it's finally opening in January 2022. In the 1980s, Corey Pegues found himself embroiled in a life of crime as a member of New York’s City's infamous "Supreme Team" gang. A near-death incident forces Pegues away from the streets, but later he unexpectedly emerges as a rising star in the NYPD, his past unknown to his fellow officers. A decorated 21-year police career is threatened when his political stances and revelations about his former life cause strife within the police community. This sounds like a VERY important doc for the times we're living in, but I also doubt it'll make the NYPD fix their problems. it's just a story about how dirty and scrupulous they can be. Take a look.

Here's the trailer (+ poster) for Ilinca Calugareanu's doc A Cops and Robbers Story, from YouTube:

In the 1980s, Corey Pegues was embroiled in a life of crime as a member of New York City’s infamous "Supreme Team" gang. After a near-death gang confrontation, Pegues flees the city, only to return years later as a rising star in the NYPD. When Pegues speaks publicly in support of police reform, he becomes a target within the department and details of his former life are soon thrust into the spotlight. A Cops and Robbers Story is directed by Romanian filmmaker Ilinca Calugareanu, director of the cult documentary Chuck Norris vs. Communism previously, as well as a few other short films. Produced by Mara Adina. This initially premiered in 2020 at a few film festivals. Greenwich will debut Calugareanu's A Cops and Robbers Story in select US theaters + on VOD starting January 14th, 2022. Anyone interested in watching this?