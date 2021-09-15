'The Grand Duke of Corsica' Official Trailer Featuring Timothy Spall

"This island is full of surprises, Mr. Rott." Vertical Entertainment has revealed the official US trailer for a film titled The Grand Duke of Corsica, also known as The Obscure Life of the Grand Duke of Corsica. It takes place mostly on the island of Malta, following an architect named Alfred Rott who is commissioned for a highly unusual project. In 1221, a young man is set on his path to become St. Francis of Assisi. A thousand years later an architect must build a mausoleum for a dying billionaire. Separated by history, these men's lives will be forever changed by a pandemic - a deadly malaria epidemic sweeps the island causing panic, but Alfred remains intent to finish the job. Timothy Spall stars as Alfred, with Peter Stormare as the Grand Duke, plus Matt Hookings, Alicia Agneson, Noeleen Comiskey, Lucy Martin, Tim Cullingworth-Hudson, James Mackie, & Elvira Out. Looks like just the right amount of eccentric wackiness to work.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Daniel Graham's The Grand Duke of Corsica, from YouTube:

A cantankerous and yet brilliant architect, Alfred Rott (Timothy Spall), embarks upon a highly unusual commission to build a mausoleum for an eccentric billionaire in Malta who calls himself the "Grand Duke of Corsica". A deadly malaria epidemic sweeps the island causing panic, but Alfred remains to finish the job. The Grand Duke of Corsica, originally titled The Obscure Life of the Grand Duke of Corsica, is both written and directed by Australian filmmaker Daniel Graham, making his second feature after directing Opus Zero previously, as well as one other short. It's produced by Matt Hookings and Chris Hardman. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Vertical Ent. will release The Grand Duke of Corsica in select US theaters + on VOD starting October 15th, 2021 this fall. Who's interested in this?