'The Great Balloon Bomb Invasion' Documentary Film Official Trailer

"If we find something, they need to understand how dangerous this could be…" Discovery has debuted the official trailer for the documentary film The Great Balloon Bomb Invasion, which is now available to stream on discovery+ (as of today - December 2nd). You've probably heard about these balloon bombs, but there's finally a film about them! Between 1944 and 1945 during World War II, the Japanese launched more than 9,000 bomb-rigged balloons across the Pacific, resulting in six deaths in Oregon. The "Fu-Go" bombs, as they were known, reached as far east as Indiana and as far south as Texas, but only 300 have ever been found, leaving potentially thousands of bombs scattered across the country. In this film, for the first time ever, an investigation is launched into the hidden history, along with a high-tech hunt for the unexploded remnants. For more info on these WWII bombs, there's also a short doc Blind Bombing, Filmed by a Bat and this YouTube video. This looks like half is a history lesson, the other half is "MythBusters" style testing.

Here's the trailer for Stuart Chait's doc The Great Balloon Bomb Invasion, direct from YouTube:

Many Americans were taught that the US mainland was not attacked during WWII. But it was. Between 1944 and 1945, the Japanese launched more than 9000 bomb-rigged balloons across the Pacific, resulting in tragic deaths in Oregon. These lethal "Fu-Go" bombs reached as far east as Indiana and as far south as Texas…but only 300 have ever been found, leaving potentially thousands of deadly bombs scattered across the US. For the first time ever, an investigation is launched into the hidden history of this attack, with a high-tech hunt for the unexploded remnants. The Great Balloon Bomb Invasion is directed by American producer / filmmaker Stuart Chait, making his feature directorial debut after lots of producing, as well as directing the TV docu series "Lost Gold" and "10 Things You Don't Know About" previously. This hasn't premiered at any fests or elsewhere, as far as we know. Discovery releases Stuart Chait's The Great Balloon Bomb Invasion streaming on discover+ starting on December 2nd, 2021. It's available to view right now.