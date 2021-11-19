'The Infinity Saga' - A 50 Hour Chronological Supercut of MCU Movies

"It was never just a heist!" Time for something truly epic. You've heard of Marvel marathons, you've heard of supercuts, but what if you took every MCU movie to date and put them together into one extraordinarily epic supercut? Yes. Someone did this. A Reddit user called "pizzabryon" has put together and illegally fan-released this supercut which he has dubbed simply The Infinity Saga. Another fan already tried to edit everything together in what is known as "The Sacred Timeline Cut" (a reference to "Loki" and the timeline with all the MCU events), but this one is slightly different. The Infinity Saga takes "every MCU movie from Iron Man to Endgame" (23 in total) and has re-edited everything into chronological scene order. Meaning, whatever year that scene took place, has been put into order that way, including flashbacks and time travel stuff (he says "anything that didn’t involve or show the 'Endgame Avengers' was moved to the year it took place"). It's not just about cutting it all together, it's playing it out linearly which might be fascinating to see.

There's a trailer available to watch, if you're interested. And if you actually want to download and watch the entire thing (which is over 100GB in total) you can contact the user from Reddit and ask them for details (we're just reporting on this). He pulled all the download links because, uh, of course this is illegal and not okay to just post online. But there's still ways to find and get your hands on this epic Infinity Saga supercut.

Click above to be taken to the Reddit post with info on how to find the supercut, and answers to questions about what's going on in it. This Marvel MCU Endgame supercut was made by Bryon Raffetto, also known as "pizzabryon" on Reddit. "This is a 50 hour cut broken up into 3 Phases that aims to show every movie in the MCU from Iron Man (2008) to Endgame (2019) in chronological order by scene. This means that many movies are inter-cut with other movies, and some scenes are completely shifted around the timeline." Wow.

His intro: "For those that don’t know, this is my full cut of The Infinity Saga from the Marvel Cinematic Universe… There's a lot of fun cutting around in Phase 1 between Iron Man, Thor and Hulk and in Phase 3 with Civil War with some Spidey stuff, just for example. Every Marvel One Shot is included. There's also deleted, alternate, and extended scenes from almost every movie. There are also scenes only from the Phase 1 and 2 box sets and the Infinity Saga box set. There's also extra Marvel content like Team Thor and other random bonus content. As well as key flashback scenes from 'WandaVision', 'Falcon & Winter Solider' and 'Loki'. Now fully updated with Black Widow." So this has pretty much everything, every last scene ever from the original Infinity Saga, edited together. I think these kind of fan cuts are interesting, because Hollywood would never ever do this themselves. It's always intriguing to see something you've already seen with new eyes, and this supercut offers that chance. If you're willing to sit down and watch over 50 hours? Up to you.