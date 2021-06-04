'The Legend of the Underground' Doc Trailer About LGBTQ in Nigeria

"Nobody is free until all of us are free." HBO has unveiled the first trailer for an activism documentary film titled The Legend of the Underground, described as a "searing and timely look at the struggle against rampant discrimination that exists in Nigeria today, as seen through the lens of several charismatic, non-conformist youth who fight to live life out loud." It's premiering at the Tribeca Film Festival soon then on HBO a few weeks later. "Through social media, celebrity and bold creativity, they spark a cultural revolution that challenges the ideals of gender, conformity and civil rights in Nigeria. Exec produced by John Legend, Mike Jackson, and Ty Stiklorius, The Legend of the Underground is a timely and critical look at a vibrant and resilient community that continues to fight state-endorsed discrimination in Nigeria while celebrating who they are." I dig how this film fights the hate and prejudice by focusing on the people and their passions.

Official trailer for Nneka Onuorah & Giselle Bailey's doc The Legend of the Underground, on YouTube:

"Freedom is demanded." This is a searing and timely look at the struggle against rampant discrimination that exists in Nigeria today, as seen through the lens of several charismatic, non-conformist youth who fight to live life out loud. Through social media, celebrity and bold creativity, they spark a cultural debate that challenges the ideals of gender, conformity, & civil rights in Nigeria. The Legend of the Underground is co-directed by up-and-coming producers / filmmakers Nneka Onuorah (director of the doc The Same Difference previously) & Giselle Bailey (director of the doc Queer & Fier(ce) previously). "The duo pairs art and activism to tell stories of underground cultures and revolutionary freedom of expression across the globe." It's also produced by Nneka Onuorah & Giselle Bailey. This is premiering at the Tribeca Film Festival this year. HBO will then debut The Legend of the Underground doc streaming starting June 29th, 2021.