'The Lost City' Comedy Trailer with Sandra Bullock & Channing Tatum

"We're so close… I could actually find the lost city!" Paramount has revealed the first official trailer for The Lost City, an adventure comedy formerly known as Lost City of D. This one is opening in theaters in March next year. This is pretty much a modern update on Romancing the Stone - but with Sandra Bullock & Channing Tatum as the two hunky leads this time. A reclusive romance novelist on a book tour with her cover model gets swept up in a kidnapping attempt that lands them both in a cutthroat jungle adventure. This was filmed last year primarily in the Dominican Republic, including Samaná, Santo Domingo, Casa de Campo, and at Pinewood Dominican Republic Studios. The eccentric cast also includes Daniel Radcliffe, Patti Harrison, Oscar Nunez, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, and Brad Pitt. A remake that's not a remake? This looks so cheesy with an extra helping of cheese, especially when Brad Pitt shows up to save the day. It might be fun but it also might be fun to just go rewatch Romancing the Stone instead? Check this out below.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Adam & Aaron Nee's The Lost City, direct from YouTube:

Brilliant, but reclusive author Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) has spent her career writing about exotic places in her popular romance-adventure novels featuring handsome cover model Alan (Channing Tatum), who has dedicated his life to embodying the hero character, “Dash.” While on tour promoting her new book with Alan, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) who hopes that she can lead him to the ancient lost city’s treasure from her latest story. Wanting to prove that he can be a hero in real life and not just on the pages of her books, Alan sets off to rescue her. Thrust into an epic jungle adventure, the unlikely pair will need to work together to survive the elements and find the ancient treasure before it’s lost forever. The Lost City, formerly known as Lost City of D, is directed by filmmakers brothers Aaron Nee & Adam Nee (aka The Brothers Nee), of the films The Last Romantic and Band of Robbers previously. The screenplay is by Oren Uziel and Dana Fox and Adam Nee & Aaron Nee; from a story by Seth Gordon. Paramount will release The Lost City in theaters exclusively starting March 25th, 2022.