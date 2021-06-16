'The Price of Freedom' Doc Official Trailer About NRA & Gun Violence

"That couldn't be further from the truth." Tribeca Studios has debuted a trailer for the eye-opening doc film titled The Price of Freedom, premiering at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival this week. It will then open in select US theaters starting this July - and hopefully it will have an impact. The Price of Freedom exposes the hidden past of the American gun debate and reveals how the outsized political and cultural influence of the National Rifle Association (NRA) divided a nation and changed the course of American history, costing countless lives along the way. Featuring passionate pleas from President William J. Clinton, Representative Lucy McBath (D-GA) and Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT); NRA Board Member and former NRA President David Keene, and activists on all sides of the issue, The Price of Freedom presents a compelling case for those brave enough to take a stand against the NRA in defense of our communities and collective future. We need to do more to stop this so called "freedom" and recognize that the health & safety of all citizens is more important. And I'm glad there's a film like this that strips away the propaganda and lies to tell us the truth.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Judd Ehrlich's doc The Price of Freedom, direct from YouTube:

The Price of Freedom documentary is an unflinching look at the gun violence epidemic in America and the role the National Rifle Association, with its outsized political and cultural influence, has played over time. The NRA believes the deaths of innocent Americans are a necessary price to pay for the freedom to own firearms without restrictions. By manipulating the narrative around guns and backing politicians who commit to upholding their agenda, the NRA has cost us far more than we realize. The Price of Freedom is directed by award-winning doc filmmaker Judd Ehrlich, director of the doc films Mayor of the West Side, Run for Your Life, Magic Camp, We Could be King, and Keepers of the Game previously. Produced by Judd Ehrlich, Aidan Tumas, Elena Gaby. This is premiering at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival this year. The Price of Freedom will then open in select theaters on July 7th, 2021. For more info, visit the film's official site.