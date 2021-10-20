'The Real Charlie Chaplin' Doc Trailer Examines Who He Really Was

"He didn't want people to know the real Charlie." Altitude Films has unveiled an official UK trailer for the documentary film The Real Charlie Chaplin, which recently played at the London Film Fest this month after first premiered at the 2021 Telluride Film Festival. From the award-winning creative team behind Notes On Blindness and Listen To Me Marlon. Groundbreaking, controversial, outspoken and visionary. For decades he was the most famous man in the world – but who was the real Charlie Chaplin? Drawn from a remarkable archive of newly unearthed material, this new doc film is a revealing and poignant portrait of Hollywood's most iconic figure. It traces Charlie Chaplin's meteoric rise from the slums of Victorian London to the heights of Hollywood superstardom, before his scandalous fall from grace. I can't wait to see this! I've been fascinated with real Chaplin after learning about his retreat to Switzerland in the final years of his life.

Official UK trailer (+ poster) for Middleton & Spinney's doc The Real Charlie Chaplin, from YouTube:

From the award-winning team behind Notes On Blindness and Listen To Me, Marlon comes a fresh take on cinema's most iconic figure. In an innovative blend of newly-unearthed audio recordings, dramatic reconstructions and personal archive, the film traces Charlie Chaplin's meteoric rise from the slums of Victorian London to the heights of Hollywood superstardom, before his scandalous fall from grace. Refracting his life through a kaleidoscope of previously unheard voices and perspectives, the film sheds new light on the many sides of a groundbreaking, controversial and visionary artist. For decades he was the most famous man in the world but who was The Real Charlie Chaplin? The Real Charlie Chaplin is directed by doc producers / filmmakers Peter Middleton & James Spinney, both co-directors of the doc Notes on Blindness previously. This initially premiered at the 2021 Telluride Film Festival this year. Altitude Films will debut The Real Charlie Chaplin in UK cinemas on March 4th, 2022. No US date has been set.