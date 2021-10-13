'The Shrink Next Door' with Will Ferrell & Paul Rudd Official Trailer

"He just has no boundaries and I don't trust him." "Cut her out of your life." Apple TV+ has revealed a full official trailer for a series titled The Shrink Next Door, streaming this November (watch the first teaser). Inspired by the true story of Marty and the therapist who turned his life around… then took it over. When he first meets Dr. Ike, Marty just wants to get better at boundaries. Over 30 years, he'll learn all about them—and what happens when they get crossed. The series, directed by Michael Showalter and Jesse Peretz, stars Will Ferrell as Marty, and Paul Rudd as Dr. Ike Herschkopf. The series also stars Kathryn Hahn as Phyllis, Marty's younger sister, Casey Wilson as Bonnie, wife of Dr. Herschkopf, plus Gable Swanlund, Sarayu Blue, and Kesia Brooke. This still reminds me a lot of the comedy What About Bob? from 1991, though this series seems to be way more about the friendship between the shrink an his patient, and how it disrupts everything else. Most of all, I'm looking forward to seeing Ferrell & Rudd playing off of each other.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Showalter & Peretz's series The Shrink Next Door, from YouTube:

Inspired by true events, The Shrink Next Door details the bizarre relationship between psychiatrist to the stars Dr. Isaac "Ike" Herschkopf (Paul Rudd) and his longtime patient Martin "Marty" Markowitz (Will Ferrell). Over the course of their relationship, the all-too-charming Ike slowly inserts himself into Marty's life, even moving into Marty's Hamptons home and persuading Marty to name him president of the family business. The series explores how a seemingly normal doctor-patient dynamic morphs into an exploitative relationship filled with manipulation, power grabs, and dysfunction at its finest. The Shrink Next Door features episodes directed by Michael Showalter (director of the films The Baxter, Hello My Name Is Doris, The Big Sick, and The Lovebirds previously; creator of the new "Wet Hot American Summer" series) & Jesse Peretz (director on "Girls", "GLOW", and the films The Château, The Ex, Our Idiot Brother, and Juliet Naked previously). Written by Georgia Pritchett, Adam Countee, Ethan Kuperberg, Stuart Zicherman, Catherine Shepherd, and Sas Goldberg. Produced by Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television. Apple will debut The Shrink Next Door streaming on Apple TV+ on November 12th, 2021 later this fall.