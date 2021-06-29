The Story of the Largest Demo in History - 'We Are Many' US Trailer

"Something began on that day that cannot be reversed." Area 23a + Iambic Dream Films have released the official US trailer for an indie documentary film titled We Are Many, made by Iranian filmmaker Amir Amirani. This originally premiered way back in 2014 at the Sheffield DocFest, and while it did open in the UK, it has never been released in the US. Perhaps because it talks about a big movement and demonstration against the war in Iraq, which has always been a very sore subject for America. The doc film tells the never-before-told story of the biggest demonstration in human history, which took place on February 15, 2003, against the impending war on Iraq. Up to 30 million people, many of whom had never demonstrated before, came out in nearly 800 cities around the world to protest. The film features interviews with Noam Chomsky, Ron Kovic, Medea Benjamin, Bill Fletcher Jr., Mark Rylance, John le Carré, Dr. Hans Blix, Lindsey German, Jesse Jackson, Danny Glover, Ken Loach, and others. A poignant story about the terrific power of marches.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Amir Amirani's doc We Are Many, direct from YouTube:

On February 15th, 2003, up to 30 million people, many of whom had never demonstrated before, came out in nearly 800 different cities all around the world to protest against the impending Iraq War. The film We Are Many details the never-before-told story of the largest demonstration in human history, and how the movement created by a small band of activists changed the world. This fearless, thought-provoking documentary is the remarkable inside story behind the first ever global demonstration, and its surprising and unreported legacy. We Are Many is directed by Iranian producer / filmmaker Amir Amirani, co-producer of the doc film Coup 53, and a director for TV including episodes of "This Time Next Year" and "Timewatch" previously. This originally premiered at the 2014 Sheffield DocFest years ago, and also played at the Dubai Film Festival that year. Area 23a Films + Iambic Dream Films will finally release Amirani's We Are Many in the US on VOD starting July 27th, 2021 this summer. For more info, visit the film's website.