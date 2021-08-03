The Story of Tupac & Biggie's Murders in 'Last Man Standing' Trailer

"The streets are controlled by the biggest gang that we have - the police." Gravitas Ventures has debuted a new official US trailer for the documentary film Last Man Standing, the latest feature from acclaimed English doc filmmaker Nick Broomfield. The full title is Last Man Standing: Suge Knight and the Murders of Biggie & Tupac. This already opened in the UK and arrives in the US (right away on VOD and in select theaters) later this month. Last Man Standing takes at look at Death Row Records and how L.A.'s street gang culture had come to dominate its business workings, as well as an association with corrupt L.A. Police Officers who were also gang affiliated. It would be this world of gang rivalry and dirty cops that would later claim the lives of the world's two greatest rappers: Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls. Reviews describe the film as a docu-sequel to Broomfield's 2002 film Biggie and Tupac, adding that the strength of the film is "in its more robust and authoritative storytelling style and professional sheen." This seems like a fascinating look back at these two murders and what was really going on in Los Angeles at the time. Have a look below.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Nick Broomfield's doc Last Man Standing, from YouTube:

Suge Knight the former CEO of legendary rap music label Death Row Records was recently sentenced to 28 years imprisonment for manslaughter and other violent crimes not typically associated with a highly successful record executive. Nick Broomfield's documentary Last Man Standing takes a look at Death Row Records and how Los Angeles's street gang culture had come to dominate its primary business workings.

It also examines the allegation of former LAPD detective Russel Poole that the reprisal killing of Biggie Smalls, a retaliation to the murder of Tupac, was commissioned by Suge Knight with the help of corrupt LAPD officers who were moonlighting at Death Row Records. These police officers were also members of Suge's criminal gang the Mob Piru's and with their resources helped orchestrate the hit on Biggie Smalls. The film produces new evidence and witnesses who actually saw these LAPD officers present on the night of Biggie's murder, and who also testify that critical details had been deliberately withheld & concealed by the LAPD. Last Man Standing is directed by award-winning English filmmaker Nick Broomfield, director of many other docs previously including Lily Tomlin, Tracking Down Maggie: The Unofficial Biography of Margaret Thatcher, Kurt & Courtney, Biggie and Tupac, Aileen: Life and Death of a Serial Killer, Sarah Palin: You Betcha!, Tales of the Grim Sleeper, Whitney: Can I Be Me, and Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love. This already opened in the UK a few months ago. Gravitas Ventures will finally release Broomfield's Last Man Standing in select US theaters + on VOD starting August 20th, 2021 coming soon. Interested?